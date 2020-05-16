Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $17.06. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 24,318 shares changing hands.

VREX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.15 million, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

