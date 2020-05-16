Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $86.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

