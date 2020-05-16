Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Down to $59.05

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.28, but opened at $59.05. Valero Energy shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 319,583 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 317.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $388,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

