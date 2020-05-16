United Internet’s (UTDI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.51 ($42.45).

ETR UTDI opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Internet has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

