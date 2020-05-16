United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €47.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.51 ($42.45).

ETR UTDI opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. United Internet has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12-month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

