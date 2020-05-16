United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.51 ($42.45).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.44 and its 200-day moving average is €29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

