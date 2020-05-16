Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Under Armour traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2169469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

