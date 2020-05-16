Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Critical Analysis

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Clean and DSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 3 2 0 2.40 DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.88%. DSP Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than DSP Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and DSP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 0.69 -$9.40 million $0.91 20.28 DSP Group $117.61 million 3.27 -$1.19 million $0.29 57.10

DSP Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean -0.05% 10.68% 4.76% DSP Group -2.20% 3.22% 2.40%

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats DSP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

