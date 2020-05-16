UBS Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.19 ($18.83).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

