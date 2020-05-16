U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 966,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. grace capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25. The company has a market cap of $913.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.