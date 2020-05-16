U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 966,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.
In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25. The company has a market cap of $913.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
