U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. U.S. Bancorp traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 414146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Several other analysts have also commented on USB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. National Pension Service grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

