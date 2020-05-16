Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $189.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $197.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,757 shares of company stock worth $26,317,549. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio by 6.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.