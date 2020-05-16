TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.48

Shares of TSE:AND (TSE:AND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$35.48 and last traded at C$32.84, with a volume of 37978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.93.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

