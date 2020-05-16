TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $354.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,300. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 195,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

