Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,536 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average volume of 707 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $48,521. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 928,390 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNCR stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.48. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.