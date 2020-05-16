Traders Buy High Volume of XP Call Options (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 2,230 call options.
Shares of XP opened at $26.51 on Friday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $43.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,791,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000.
XP Company Profile
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
