Traders Buy High Volume of XP Call Options (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 2,230 call options.

Shares of XP opened at $26.51 on Friday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $43.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23.

Get XP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,791,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XP shares. Bank of America downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.