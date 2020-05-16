Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 40,869 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,439% compared to the typical daily volume of 625 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Insiders acquired 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 405,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

