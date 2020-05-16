Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TSEM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

