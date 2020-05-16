Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.32. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5,043,278 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TTNP. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,237.23% and a negative net margin of 455.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 1,403.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,272 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.94% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

