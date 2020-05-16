Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tilray to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.52.

TLRY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $968.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.29.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $3,447,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tilray by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tilray by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

