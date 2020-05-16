Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Tilray to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen cut Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight Capital cut Tilray from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $968.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.29. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 69.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.