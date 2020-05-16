THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) Critical Survey

THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares THT Heat Transfer Technology and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A McDermott International -34.50% -349.92% -10.94%

This table compares THT Heat Transfer Technology and McDermott International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THT Heat Transfer Technology $65.22 million N/A -$2.87 million N/A N/A McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01

THT Heat Transfer Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McDermott International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

THT Heat Transfer Technology has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for THT Heat Transfer Technology and McDermott International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

THT Heat Transfer Technology beats McDermott International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

