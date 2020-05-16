Thomas (Tom) Stianos Buys 400,000 Shares of Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Stock

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,800.00 ($41,702.13).

Shares of Gale Pacific stock opened at A$0.15 ($0.10) on Friday. Gale Pacific Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.22. The company has a market cap of $39.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

Get Gale Pacific alerts:

About Gale Pacific

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening, shading, and home improvement products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications primarily in Australasia, China, the Americas, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand name; and mining and outdoor leisure and garden products, such as shade fabrics, exterior window shades, gazebos, umbrellas, shade sails, synthetic grass, weed mats, and bird net products for crop protection, irrigation, water storage, and screening applications under the Coolaroo brand name.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Gale Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gale Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.