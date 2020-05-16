Thomas (Tom) Stianos Buys 400,000 Shares of Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Stock

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,800.00 ($41,702.13).
Shares of Gale Pacific stock opened at A$0.15 ($0.10) on Friday. Gale Pacific Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.22. The company has a market cap of $39.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.
About Gale Pacific
