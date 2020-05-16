Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Update

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951,711 shares in the last quarter. Link Fund Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $135,459,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,167,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 989,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $27,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 95,704 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.54. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. Cowen began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

