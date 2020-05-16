TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TGTX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

