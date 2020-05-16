Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.