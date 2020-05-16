TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.43. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 126,272 shares traded.

TTI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

