TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.80

Headlines about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s ranking:

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

