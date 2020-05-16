Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.07. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 129,908 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.02.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $9,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

