Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Short Interest Update

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 25,190,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

TELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $9,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

