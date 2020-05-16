Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 35979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.