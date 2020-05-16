Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $184.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.54.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.