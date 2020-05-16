Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Critical Analysis

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ted Baker and Deutsche Wohnen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ted Baker 0 2 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Wohnen 2 0 2 0 2.00

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than Ted Baker.

Profitability

This table compares Ted Baker and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen 216.71% 14.21% 6.61%

Risk and Volatility

Ted Baker has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ted Baker and Deutsche Wohnen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ted Baker $761.21 million 0.11 $54.03 million N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen $927.68 million 16.22 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

Deutsche Wohnen has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats Ted Baker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 532 stores and concessions comprising 195 in the United Kingdom; 113 in Europe; 127 in the United States and Canada; 88 in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and 9 in Australasia. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

