Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $58,667,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $55,438,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $44,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

TECD stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.56.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

