Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 49,986 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 52.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,986 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $108,610,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,585,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $29,004,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

