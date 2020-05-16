Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 47,213 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 28,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

NYSE:ES opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

