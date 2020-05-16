Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.15 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.37.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.