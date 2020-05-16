Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.18 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

