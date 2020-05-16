Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of TCO opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.04. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

