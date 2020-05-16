Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Taoping has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

