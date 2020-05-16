Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 350,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

