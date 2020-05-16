TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,541 shares of company stock worth $29,362,074 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

