T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.32.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after buying an additional 599,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $794,509,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

