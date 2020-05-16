Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 594,226 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

