Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Sunrun stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 6,244 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $82,795.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 91,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,799.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,735 shares of company stock worth $3,738,674. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

