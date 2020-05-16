Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SUI opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
