Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

Shares of SUI opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

