Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of SSYS opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $890.11 million, a PE ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Stratasys by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after buying an additional 659,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 855,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

