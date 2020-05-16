Stratasys Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Stratasys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

SSYS stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.58. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 347.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

