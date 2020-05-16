Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 27,100 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,297,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.28.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

