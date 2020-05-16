Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 156,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price target on American Public Education from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

APEI opened at $31.74 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

